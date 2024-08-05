Australia's hospitals sound alarm on saline shortage

A mysterious rise in demand has focused attention on a weakness in Australia's healthcare

The Australian Medical Association has warned that the health system could "come to a grinding halt" amid a global unprecedented shortage of intravenous fluid. The association's president, Professor Steve Robson, said that shortages as early as next week "could have bigger implications than the Covid restrictions", said The Guardian.

Australia's medicines regulator, the Therapeutic Goods Association (TGA), has said that even if the worst shortages can be avoided, supplies of IV fluid products are expected to be restricted throughout 2024, because of global manufacturing issues and an unexpected increase in demand. 

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

