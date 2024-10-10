How Britain's demographic is changing

A 50-year record population increase was fuelled by greater migration

Crowd of people
The UK's population could grow to 70 million people in the next two years
(Image credit: David Cliff/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
By
published

The UK population is changing. Last year it grew at its fastest rate since the early 1970s, yet for the first time (outside of the pandemic) in 50 years the number of deaths was higher than births.

Migration has been the principal driving force behind the UK's rapid population expansion, according to a new report by the Office for National Statistics (ONS). That has meant a "not negligible" increase of two million in the last five years, said The Times, pushing the total to 68.3 million with a forecast of potentially reaching 70 million within two years.

Richard Windsor, The Week UK

