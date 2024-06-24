India's toxic alcohol problem

Bootleggers add lethal methanol to illegal liquor to cheaply increase potency, leading to widespread casualties

Photo collage of beer bottles, some full and some empty, with an overlay of a human skull just barely visible over them.
Almost 200 people in Tamil Nadu have fallen victim to toxic bootleg alcohol
By
published

At least 54 people have died in India's southern state of Tamil Nadu after drinking illegal alcohol laced with toxic methanol. 

Nearly 200 people have been treated since last Wednesday and "dozens are still hospitalised" with symptoms including vomiting and diarrhoea, said Al Jazeera

Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

