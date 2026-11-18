A vaccine could soon make you acne-free. Rather than just treating the skin condition, a vaccine would target acne-causing bacteria to prevent the ailment from developing altogether.

Vaccine, two ways

Acne is “caused by the immune system overreacting to proteins released by skin bacteria,” said New Scientist . The most common bacterium that causes acne is Cutibacterium. It is “present on just about everybody,” even “those that don’t have acne.”

Several strains of the bacteria are “known to ramp up the body’s immune system, while others don’t appear to provoke the same response,” said The Boston Globe . Two companies, Sanofi and Armora Biosciences, are currently developing acne vaccines .

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles. Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles. Sign up

Latest Videos From The Week US Watch full video here:

Sanofi is working on an mRNA vaccine that targets Christie-Atkins-Munch-Petersen factor (CAMP), a toxin secreted by Cutibacterium acnes that can cause an immune response. “We basically remove the bad guys” while leaving beneficial skin bacteria intact, said Jean-François Toussaint, the global head of vaccine research and development at Sanofi, to the Globe.

Armora Biosciences is taking a different approach. C. acnes “secretes two forms of an enzyme called hyaluronidase: Hyl-A and Hyl-B,” said Men’s Health . Hyl-A “plays a central role in the development of acne by causing inflammation,” whereas “Hyl-B is an anti-inflammatory that can be beneficial for skin.” Armora’s vaccine “aims to teach the immune system to block just Hyl-A, leaving the benefits of Hyl-B.”

New options

These vaccines could “do wonders for chronic acne sufferers and help save hundreds of dollars per year on acne products and medications,” said Men’s Health. Current acne treatments tend to be antibiotics that kill all C. acnes strains and can worsen antibiotic resistance . The other common treatment, isotretinoin (Roaccutane), is “more effective than antibiotics but has a long list of nasty side effects,” said New Scientist.

It is still not certain how effective a vaccine will be because a variety of factors affect whether someone develops acne. “In the case of the skin, it’s very difficult to form your own immunity,” said Dr. Abigail Waldman, a dermatologist at Mass General Brigham, to the Globe. This means it’s “going to be difficult for them to get a very focused, effective” vaccine.