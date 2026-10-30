Scientists have deployed an AI-designed virus

It could fight off a deadly bacterial infection

Devika Rao, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Photo collage of a syringe, a pattern reminiscent of a bacteria micrograph, and a CG image of a bacteriophage virus
Phages can target specific bacteria rather than general bacteria like antibiotics
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

A California startup has used AI to create a virus reportedly capable of fighting off a bacterial infection. The method, if effective, could help people combat disease without worsening antibiotic resistance.

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Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  

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