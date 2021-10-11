Hillary Clinton says the U.S. is still in a 'full constitutional crisis'

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton says she believes the United States is "still" facing a constitutional crisis sparked by former President Donald Trump.

During an appearance on The View on Monday, Clinton was asked how close she thinks the U.S. came to a constitutional crisis as a result of Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss to President Biden. The 2016 Democratic presidential nominee responded, "I think we not only came close to a full constitutional crisis, I think we're still in it."

"We're at a very dangerous, continuing, high-level attack on the legitimacy of our government and the election of our president," Clinton said. "And obviously, our former president is not only behind it, he incited it, he encouraged it, and he continues to do so."

Clinton compared members of the Republican Party who have "gone along" with Trump's efforts to undermine his election loss to "members of a cult," and she argued that these efforts combined with the "disinformation network known as Facebook" have created a "volatile mix." Clinton also said she believes that if Trump decides to run for president in 2024, he will undoubtedly become the Republican nominee, a fact she feels speaks "volumes about the Republican Party today." Republicans are "all afraid of the mob that [Trump] has created," she added.

During an earlier appearance on Good Morning America, Clinton, who is currently promoting her new book State of Terror, said she has no plans to run for office again herself. At the same time, she promised that she will "never be out of the game of politics" because "I really feel like our democracy's at stake."