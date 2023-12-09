The Week's 2023 holiday gift guide

When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently by our editorial team.

Whether they've been naughty, nice or somewhere in between, we've got you covered with gift ideas for everyone on your list. Here are 12 presents they'll be excited to unwrap:

Spice up their life with this DIY hot sauce kit (Image credit: Grow and Make)

Artisan Hot Sauce Making Kit

Who is this a good present for? The flavor seeker

This one brings the heat. The Grow and Make Artisan Hot Sauce Kit is a DIY way to create the condiment at home, complete with easy to follow directions and all of the ingredients necessary to make three bottles. The instructions go into detail about how spicy the included dried peppers are, so the hot sauce can be customized to their exact liking. It's a fun, fiery way to get down in the kitchen.

$39.95, Amazon

This tote can carry everyday items along with special memories (Image credit: Xplorer Maps)

Xplorer Maps canvas tote

Who is this a good present for? The globe-trotter

Hand-drawn by artist Chris Robitaille, Xplorer Maps show more than just city names and borders. These original ink and watercolor illustrations tell a story, with animals, trees and landmarks included. There are detailed Xplorer Maps for several U.S. and international cities, states and national parks, all available on puzzles, blankets and canvas tote bags. These totes are a beautiful gift for the traveler who wants to be reminded of their favorite destination or take their hometown with them wherever they go.

$20, Amazon

Their imaginations will run wild inside this inflatable fort (Image credit: Air Fort)

Mushroom Cottage Air Fort

Who is this a good present for? The kid with the big imagination

Turn any room into a magical forest with this adorable inflatable fort. Just attach a box fan (not included) and the mushroom cottage is up and ready to use in 30 seconds. When inflated, the fort is 6.5 feet in diameter and more than 4 feet tall, so there's room for everyone to play inside. The fort also comes with a carrying case, making it easy to take along to grandma's house.

$59.95, Amazon

The ZoomBroom is lightweight and has a 30-minute battery life (Image credit: ZoomBroom)

ZoomBroom

Who is this a good present for? Your tidiest friend

Everyone knows a person who could put Mr. Clean to shame, and this is the newest tool to add to their arsenal. The ZoomBroom is a quiet, lightweight cordless stick blower used to clean outdoor spaces like decks, sidewalks and driveways. It works through all seasons, clearing grass clipping and leaves and light snow, and has two speeds so it can take on simple and more heavy-duty jobs.

$169, Amazon

All pets deserve to be immortalized in art (Image credit: Animalist)

Animalist customized poster

Who is this a good present for? The proud pet parent

Deck the halls and their walls with an elegant poster from Animalist. These fine art prints turn dogs and cats into masterpieces, and are a customizable way to pay homage to a furry friend. To start, select the breed (there are more than 200 available) and then pick the design, color, size and optional text. The designs are all inspired by Scandinavian minimalism, and the newest option, Abstract, provides a modernist take.

Starting at $71, Animalist

Bring a piece of the beach home to them (Image credit: Schafer Art Studio Store)

Handmade cutting board

Who is this a good present for? The beachcomber

The ocean is never far away when this handmade cutting board is in the kitchen. The solid maple wood board has a hand-painted resin design that blends together blues, greens and white to form a seascape. It's food safe and could also be used to present charcuterie. Each board is made at a small studio in Oregon, and just like shells, no two are the same.

$84.99, Amazon

The Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Guy provides hours of entertainment (Image credit: RP Minis)

Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Guy

Who is this a good present for? Your funny cousin, or the person who really does have everything

Guarantee they won't be expecting this. The Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Guy is just like the one we've all seen outside of car dealerships, except small enough (it's only 18 inches) for a desk or shelf. A fan in the base blows it up, and it's easy to spend a good chunk of the day watching the tube guy wiggle around. There's also a mini-book that shares his origin story, so this gift is fun and educational.

$8.58, Amazon

These chocolates are almost too good to eat (Image credit: Norman Love Confections)

Norman Love Confections signature gift box

Who is this a good present for? Your pal with a sweet tooth

These aren't just chocolates — they're also delicious works of art. Each handcrafted confection has its own distinct design, so when the gift box is opened, it's a beautiful mix of chocolates that look like treasures. You could give the cute candy cane-shaped gift box filled with holiday flavors like gingerbread and spiced hot cocoa, or a larger box filled with a mix of signature flavors ranging from peanut butter and jelly to sea salt caramel truffle to Sicilian pistachio.

Starting at $29, Norman Love Confections

A modern-day lunch box (Image credit: Crock-Pot)

Crock-Pot Lunch Crock food warmer

Who is this a good present for? The leftovers obsessive

This handy device helps answer the dreaded daily question, "What's for lunch?" The 20-ounce container can be filled with everything from last night's leftovers to soup to oatmeal, and once they're ready to eat, all they have to do is plug the Crock-Pot in. It's a great way to get around having to wait for the office microwave to open up and offers a true grab-and-go meal.

$29.99, Amazon

A bottle of Champagne elevates any gift basket (Image credit: Veuve Cliquot)

A basket of goodies for entertaining

Who is this a good present for? The host with the most

For the consummate home entertainer, you can't go wrong with giving them a basket filled with goodies they can share at future dinners and parties. Start with a substantial container and then build it out with a bottle or two of bubbly, like the perfectly balanced Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label and vibrant Chandon By The Bay. (If they don't drink, go with a bottle of Martinelli's sparkling apple cider.) For flavor, add Fang Kitchen's exquisite hot sauce pack — it's impossible not to want to put the delectable Crunchy Nutty Chili Garlic Crisps sauce on everything — and for fun, include Season and Stir's cute Parisiennes pasta, shaped like the Arc de Triomphe, Eiffel Tower and Notre Dame. As a final touch, select a few items that give back, like Prospector Popcorn, made by workers with disabilities, and raw coconut oil from Dignity Coconuts, which fights poverty and copra slavery in the Philippines.

Smart telescopes are changing the astronomy game (Image credit: Unistellar)

Unistellar Equinox 2 smart telescope

Who is this a good present for? The stargazer

This smart telescope is changing the way the heavens are explored. The Equinox 2 is a user-friendly device, and a good choice for those new to astronomy or the well-versed. It provides clean images in light-heavy urban areas and is operated through a smartphone app that also connects users to other members of the Unistellar community. Because of its compact size, they can pack it up and use it to stargaze in different locations.

$2,099, Amazon

Give the gift of reading all year long (Image credit: Book of the Month Club)

Book of the Month Club subscription

Who is this a good present for? The relative whose nose is always in a book

Here's a novel idea: With the Book of the Month club, they can choose from a curated selection of new hardcovers and audiobooks, many written by up-and-coming authors everyone will be buzzing about soon. Through the BOTM app, they can also access additional content and start reading challenges. Gift options include a 3-book, 6-book or 12-book membership, and if they're not feeling a month's selections, they can easily skip and save that credit for later.

Starting at $59.99, Book of the Month Club