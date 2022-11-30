Rep. Hakeem Jeffries chosen to succeed Pelosi as leader of House Democrats

House Democrats on Wednesday elected Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.) to succeed longtime House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) as leader of their caucus, cementing a huge "generational change" ahead of the upcoming congressional term, The Washington Post writes.

Jeffries will serve as minority leader, and is the first Black leader of a party in Congress, Axios reports; he's also the first new Democratic leader in 20 years. Pelosi announced her retirement from House leadership earlier this month after an intruder broke into her home and attacked her husband.

On Tuesday, Jeffries said he hopes to help Democrats "find common ground with Republicans to get things done that can make life better for everyday Americans," while still opposing GOP "extremism where we must."

Rep. Katherine Clark (Mass.) and Rep. Pete Aguilar (Calif.) will work under Jeffries as Democratic whip and caucus chair, respectively, replacing Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (Md.) and Whip Rep. James Clyburn (S.C.). Clyburn is now running for assistant leader, which is considered "the No. 4 role," Axios notes.

"This is a moment of transition," Jeffries said Tuesday night. "We stand on the shoulders of giants, but are also looking forward to being able to do what's necessary at this moment to advance the issues."