Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin announces cancer diagnosis

Maryland Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin announced on Wednesday that he had been diagnosed with cancer, vowing to continue working through his treatment over the course of the next several months.

"After several days of tests, I have been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma, which is a serious but curable form of cancer," Raskin wrote in a press release published Wednesday evening. "I am about to embark on a course of chemo-immunotherapy on an outpatient basis at Med Star Georgetown University Hospital and Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center. Prognosis for most people in my situation is excellent after four months of treatment."

Raskin, who rose to national prominence as both lead impeachment manager in the second Senate trial of Donald Trump as well as a member of Congress' Select Committee investigating Jan. 6, joked that although his planned course of chemo-immunotherapy would likely lead to hair loss and weight gain, he was "still holding out hope for the kind that causes hair gain and weight loss."

Raskin's announcement was met with well-wishes from some of the GOP's most partisan figures, with Reps Chip Roy of Texas, and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia both sending him their regards shortly after his statement was released.

We disagree often, but I’ll be praying for Jamie Raskin. Cancer is a terrible disease. I watched my father die from it, and it broke my heart. It’s good Rep Raskin has hope and his form of cancer is curable with the treatment he will be starting. https://t.co/HHQaBQjHRD — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 29, 2022

Praying for @RepRaskin - I know a little about Lymphoma. You got this, Jamie. Godspeed. https://t.co/KbIau3JORz — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) December 28, 2022

Raskin is set to become the Democrats' ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee in the coming congressional term.