Biden tears into GOP's 'ultra-MAGA' agenda in speech on inflation

In remarks focused on tackling inflation and its effects on American families, President Biden on Tuesday juxtaposed his economic policies against those of the "ultra-MAGA" GOP, perhaps giving constituents a taste of the sharp language they can expect ahead of midterms in November.

"Americans have a choice right now between two paths reflecting two very different sets of values," Biden said, after touting his administration's efforts to bring down prices. "Congressional Republicans, not all of them, but the MAGA Republicans, are counting on you to be as frustrated by the pace of progress, which they've done everything they can to slow down, that you're going to willingly hand power over to them … so they can enact their extreme agenda."

The president also criticized Sen. Rick Scott's (R-Fla.) "ultra-MAGA" tax proposal, which would require all Americans to pay some income taxes, The Washington Post reports. The policy is "backwards," Biden said.

"The Republican plan is to increase taxes on middle class families, let billionaires and large companies off the hook as they raise prices and reap profits in record amounts," he added earlier. "And it's really that simple."

But outside of all that, Biden says he understands voters are simply fed up with inflation — though he believes his politices have ultimately helped, not hurt, the situation.

"They're frustrated and I don't blame them, I really don't blame them," he said.