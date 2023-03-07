4 lessons from CPAC

Former President Donald Trump provided the headliner speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) over the weekend. He painted a gloomy picture of the United States with a Democrat, President Biden, in the White House, and portrayed himself as the only person who can save the Republican Party and the nation. Trump's former United Nations ambassador and current GOP rival, Nikki Haley, got chased into an elevator by Trump supporters after saying in her non-prime-time speech that the GOP needed a new generation of leaders, in a veiled criticism of the former president.

Other Republicans used their time at the podium to call for eradicating transgender rights and stripping Big Tech of the legal immunity social media companies have under Section 230, the protection from liability for what users post that is currently being challenged at the Supreme Court. Far-right Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) said in her speech that the liability shield is letting tech executives censor conservative voices, "acting like editors rather than publishers." But some of the GOP's heaviest hitters — including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), and likely presidential contenders former Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — didn't show up at the sparsely attended conference. Here are four lessons from this year's event:

1. Trump showed the GOP nomination is his to lose

Many Democrats, and even some Republicans, think Trump's 2024 presidential bid is doomed, said the Texarkana Gazette in an editorial. "His presidency was a fluke, they say. His time has passed." But this year's CPAC showed that "this nomination is still Donald Trump's to lose."

CPAC was "always a big GOP event in the past," but this year's version "was mostly a yawn fest." Nikki Haley "failed to excite the crowd. Presumed candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis failed to show up." Trump was the only person who really "energized" the crowd, and all he had to do was hit some of "his usual familiar talking points," with "a lot of 'us against them'" mixed in. CPAC's straw poll wasn't even close, with Trump taking 62 percent support for the 2024 nomination, followed by DeSantis with 20 percent and Haley in single digits.

2. Low attendance and energy showed CPAC isn't what it used to be

The big takeaway was "how lame this year's CPAC really was," said Danielle Lee Tomson in Politico. Attendance was low. Energy was low. "Speakers like Donald Trump Jr. and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) addressed nearly empty rooms." Even the WiFi went out at times. The troubles started before the event when CPAC chair Matt Schlapp faced "sexual assault allegations from a male campaign staffer, a claim he denies," and it was downhill from there.