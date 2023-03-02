Who is Matt Schlapp, the CPAC juggernaut at the center of a sexual harassment suit?

In the vast constellation of conservative figures, there are few who have exhibited both the gravity and luminosity of Matt Schlapp, chair of the powerful American Conservative Union, and longtime powerhouse within a particular right-wing gestalt. With his Fox News appearances and the Conservative Political Action Conference, Schlapp has spent years cultivating a reputation as a savvy political operative and kingmaker within the GOP, first in the trenches as a congressional staffer, on through his time as a White House official, and finally as leader of one of the most influential conservative groups in the United States today.

When he was accused of sexual assault in early January, the allegations he'd groped a male staffer for then-candidate Herschel Walker's Georgia Senate campaign prompted an immediate denial from Schlapp's attorney, along with a threat of "legal options" against the unnamed accuser. Shortly thereafter, Schlapp's accuser filed a lawsuit in the Virginia Circuit Court of Alexandria, requesting nearly $10 million in damages for "a sexual battery committed" as well as for the "subsequent dishonest efforts by Mr. Schlapp, his wife, defendant Mercedes V. Schlapp, and others associated and acting in concert with them, to discredit" him once the allegations had been made public.

So who is Matt Schlapp, and how does this latest episode fit into his long career of conservative activism?

How long has he been involved in Republican politics?

As you'd probably expect from someone in the uppermost echelons of conservatism, Matt Schlapp has been at this for a long time. Before entering the world of professional politics, Schlapp founded a conservative student magazine as an undergraduate at the University of Notre Dame, then earned a Master's in Public Administration at Wichita State University. He began his political career in earnest in 1994, working his way up the congressional staffer ranks for Rep. Todd Tiahrt (R-Kan.) for five years before joining the George W. Bush 2000 election team as one of the campaign's regional political directors. It was in this role that Schlapp first rose to national prominence, participating in the now-infamous "Brooks Brothers Riot" of well-dressed GOP operatives who massed at Florida's Miami-Dade polling office to (ultimately successfully) throw the 2000 presidential election to the Republicans.