Reports: Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner subpoenaed by special counsel investigating Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband Jared Kushner have been subpoenaed by special counsel Jack Smith as part of his investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, people familiar with the matter told The New York Times and ABC News.

Smith is seeking their testimony before a grand jury about Trump's actions leading up to Jan. 6 and efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Ivanka and Kushner were both senior advisers to Trump during his presidency, and on Jan. 6, Ivanka was in the Oval Office when her father called former Vice President Mike Pence and urged him to block or delay the congressional certification of the Electoral College results. She also went with him to the "Stop the Steal" rally at the Ellipse that occurred shortly before a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol.

Ivanka and Kushner both testified before the special House committee that investigated the Jan. 6 attack. In one video clip of Ivanka's testimony that played during a public Jan. 6 committee hearing, she said she believed former Attorney General William Barr when he said there was not widespread election fraud in the 2020 election.

The special counsel has also subpoenaed Pence, who is trying to use his previous role as president of the Senate to get out of testifying, claiming that the subpoena violates the "speech or debate" clause of the Constitution, the Times reports.