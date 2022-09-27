Jan. 6 hearing postponed over Hurricane Ian

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack has postponed its scheduled Wednesday hearing over concerns regarding the hurricane heading toward the western coast of Florida.

"In light of Hurricane Ian bearing down on parts of Florida, we have decided to postpone tomorrow's proceedings," Committee Chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and Vice Chair Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) wrote in a Tuesday statement.

Democrat and committee member Rep. Stephanie Murphy represents a Florida district in the hurricane's path, CNN and The New York Times note.

It is currently unclear when the proceedings might be rescheduled; Cheney and Thompson said they would announce a date soon, per The Washington Post. The public hearing, likely to be the last before the release of the panel's final report, "is expected in part to focus on how associates of former president Donald Trump planned to declare victory regardless of the outcome of the 2020 election," the Post writes, per individuals familiar with the matter.

"We're praying for the safety of all those in the storm's path," added Thompson and Cheney in their statement.