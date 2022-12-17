The Jan. 6 Committee is meeting 1 more time — here's what you need to know

It's possible as well that the hearing will include new material previously not made public by the committee, with Thompson telling Axios that "it could be evidence that we have not shared in the hearings. It could very well be." Skip advert New evidence notwithstanding, Monday's hearing should broadly be thought of as a capstone to the committee's previous work, designed to set the stage for the release of their full, official report two days later. Where do we go from there? Ultimately, the fate of the Jan. 6 committee, and its lasting legacy, remains entirely up in the air. With an incoming Republican majority House, it seems fairly clear that the group itself will be disbanded, and perhaps even subjected to partisan attacks, with Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) threatening this past June that "one of our first priorities is going to be launching a full investigation into Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Select Committee's circus." Should the commitee make criminal referrals to the DOJ, or other adjudicating bodies, the onus to act would then be in the hands of those institutions themselves. While some — like Garland's Justice Department — seem at least open to pursuing criminal prosecution of former President Trump and his associates, it's hard to imagine complaints made to the House Ethics committee being acted on by a GOP majority that has increasingly accepted, and even embraced, the events of Jan. 6. The committee's legacy, then, may ultimately be more a question of influencing the national narrative than one of concrete consequences. "I don't think that we should measure the Jan. 6 committee's success in terms of whether it changes people's minds, because at this point, the partisanship is essentially so baked in that we can't expect that it will," Bookings Institution fellow and Lawfareblog.com editor Quinta Jurecic told The Hill recently. "That was simply an impossible metric," Jurecic continued. "I do think that it has been extraordinarily successful if you define success in other ways. It's been successful in uncovering new facts about Jan. 6. I think it has shown us evidence that Trump was far more personally and closely involved with efforts to contest and overturn the election and then with the violence on Jan. 6 than we knew — just a degree of personal involvement that simply wasn't in the public record before the committee carried out this work. That is huge."