Poll: Biden approval rating hits all-time low of 33 percent

President Biden's approval rating has hit an all-time low, according to a new Quinnipiac poll released Wednesday.

When asked if they "approve or disapprove of the way Joe Biden is handling his job as president," 33 percent of respondents said they approved, 54 percent expressed disapproval, and 13 percent said they didn't know or had no opinion.

Biden's approval rating previously hit 33 percent on Jan. 12, 2022, though his disapproval rating at the time was only 53 percent.

At the same point in his presidency, former President Donald Trump's approval/disapproval spread was 39-55, according to Gallup. In April of 2010, former President Barack Obama stood at 48-45. George W. Bush, still riding the wave of post-9/11 unity, had an approval rating of 75 percent, while only 20 percent of respondents disapproved of his job performance.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Gallup had not yet released April job approval numbers for Biden. Gallup polling puts his lowest approval rating at 40 percent in the first half of Jan. 2022. According to Gallup, Trump hit his low point of 34 percent in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The Quinnipiac poll surveyed 1,412 U.S. adults from April 7–11 with an error margin of 2.6 percent.