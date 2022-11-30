Kanye West to pay Kim Kardashian $200,000 a month in child support

The Kimye divorce saga is officially over.

Kim Kardashian and Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, have reportedly finalized their divorce after nearly two years.

Kardashian and Ye have reached a divorce settlement, under which they will get joint custody with "equal access" to their children, and Ye will pay Kardashian $200,000 a month in child support, TMZ reports. "That's just his share," TMZ notes, and he'll reportedly be responsible for 50 percent of the kids' educational and security expenses. But TMZ reports that despite agreeing to equal access, sources say Kardashian "will have the kids the lion's share of the time."

Kardashian filed for divorce from Ye in February 2021 after almost seven years of marriage. They share four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. In the time since the filing, Ye went through multiple divorce lawyers and publicly claimed that Kardashian is "still my wife" while reportedly refusing to participate in divorce proceedings, including by failing to show up to a scheduled deposition.

In March 2022, a judge granted Kardashian's request to be declared legally single. In a filing, she said that the "court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children."

The divorce settlement comes as businesses have been severing ties with Ye over a string of antisemitic comments, which led Forbes to conclude he is no longer a billionaire, and Page Six said he could "face financial crisis within months."