Cane corso: the XL bully alternative becoming UK's status dog
Powerful breed currently legal in the UK is being made fashionable by celebrity owners
"Move over, XL bullies," said The Times, there's a "new status dog" in town, and this breed currently has no restrictions.
Cane corsos – a powerful breed that can weigh up to eight stone (50kg) – are reportedly becoming more popular in the UK. The increase in their number has been linked to the recent ban on the XL bully breed, which came into force in February of last year, after a spate of attacks.
What is a cane corso?
The cane corso is said to be "descended from the Molossian war dogs of ancient Rome", said ITV News. Traditionally, the Italian mastiff was used as a guard dog and is recognisable for its imposing muscular appearance and strength.
As the breed is "highly territorial", said Pets4Homes, cane corso owners have a "great responsibility" to make sure their dog is kept under control, and to "keep people who come to their home safe".
Consequently, the dog is seen as unsuitable for "an inexperienced or first-time dog owner".
What are the concerns about the cane corso?
Canine behaviour specialist Rob Alleyne warned that the breed is "like an XL bully on steroids", said The Times. He described them as a "killing machine".
"Alarmingly", sales of many cane corsos across the UK are "linked to Romania", said The Sun, a country with a dubious record on animal welfare. In countries such as Romania and Serbia, dogs often undergo procedures to have their "ears cropped and tails docked", a practice that is illegal in Britain and which experts believe can "create severe behavioural problems".
Meanwhile, the breed is being "popularised by celebrities", said the Daily Mail. With figures such as footballer Marcus Rashford, actor Vin Diesel and reality TV contestant Jack Fincham showing off their dogs on social media, the cane corso has "come more into fashion".
What are the restrictions on dogs in the UK?
Currently, there are "over 20 pieces of legislation" that apply to dog ownership in the UK, said Blue Cross, with specific rules on what types of dog are considered dangerous, and therefore banned.
The five banned types of dog in the UK are the XL bully, pit bull terrier, Japanese tosa, dogo Argentino and fila Braziliero. However, they are defined by "what they look like, not by the dog's breed, the dog's parents' breeds, DNA testing or behaviour".
The cane corso is not currently subject to restrictions in the UK, so can be unmuzzled in public and owners do not need exemption certificates.
Once the XL bully was banned, it was "inevitable" attention would shift on to "another large, powerful breed", Samantha Gaines, RSPCA dog welfare expert, told ITV News.
The breed is also fairly accessible, sold "for as little as £75", while puppies are more expensive, at between £600 and £1,600, but with "more than 200 posts advertising litters" on the Pets4Homes website, The Times added.
A government spokesperson said they were working "at pace to explore measures to reduce dog attacks and promote responsible dog ownership across all breeds of dog".
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rebekah Evans joined The Week as newsletter editor in 2023 and has written on subjects ranging from Ukraine and Afghanistan to fast fashion and "brotox". She started her career at Reach plc, where she cut her teeth on news, before pivoting into personal finance at the height of the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis. Social affairs is another of her passions, and she has interviewed people from across the world and from all walks of life. Rebekah completed an NCTJ with the Press Association and has written for publications including The Guardian, The Week magazine, the Press Association and local newspapers.
