Cane corso: the XL bully alternative becoming UK's status dog

Powerful breed currently legal in the UK is being made fashionable by celebrity owners

Cane Corso held on lead
Many of the cane corsos in the UK come from Romania, where animal welfare standards are lower than in Britain
"Move over, XL bullies," said The Times, there's a "new status dog" in town, and this breed currently has no restrictions.

Cane corsos – a powerful breed that can weigh up to eight stone (50kg) – are reportedly becoming more popular in the UK. The increase in their number has been linked to the recent ban on the XL bully breed, which came into force in February of last year, after a spate of attacks.

Rebekah Evans, The Week UK

