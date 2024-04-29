LGBTQ+ rights in Iraq: how morality laws ramped up

Same-sex relationships and gender reassignment surgery are now criminalised in latest attack on targeted community

Supporters of Iraqi Shia cleric Moqtada Sadr burn a poster depicting an LGBTQ+ flag during a protest in Karbala on 29 June 2023
Just 2% of Iraqis support homosexuality, according to a 2022 poll
published

Human rights groups have condemned a bill passed by Iraq's parliament that criminalises same-sex relationships, with jail terms of between 10 and 15 years.

According to a copy of the legislation seen by Reuters, the law aims to "protect Iraqi society from moral depravity and the calls for homosexuality that have overtaken the world".

