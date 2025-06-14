Is it time for the UK to quit the European Convention on Human Rights?

Once considered a fringe position, under Kemi Badenoch the possibility of quitting the ECHR is edging closer to becoming official Tory policy

Kemi Badenoch takes media questions during a press conference, a Union Jack partially visible in the background
'I do believe that we will likely need to leave,' Badenoch said last week
(Image credit: Peter Nicholls / Getty Images)
It used to be considered a "distasteful hobby horse of the radical Right", said Oliver Moody in The Times. Yet in the past few weeks, the cause of reforming the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) has reached a "tipping point", driven by growing concerns about mass migration. Nine EU states, led by Denmark and Italy, have published an open letter demanding more sovereignty over how they combat irregular immigration and deport foreign criminals. They argue that, by blocking efforts to expel migrants, the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg has "extended the scope of the convention".

This week, the Tory leader Kemi Badenoch went further, launching a review into whether the UK should leave the ECHR altogether. Whatever the method, said The Times, "Strasbourg's wings must be clipped". When the treaty was created in 1950, it was designed "to prevent a resurgence of fascism". Now, activist judges are using parts of the treaty (such as the Article 8 "right to respect for family life") to prevent governments from ejecting convicted criminals. Unelected judges have effectively assumed control over "national borders".

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

