6 stunning homes in Rhode Island

Portsmouth

This four-bedroom home is near beaches and wildlife preserves and minutes from downtown Newport. The 1999 house has heated bamboo floors, an open main living space with a wall of south-facing windows and chef's kitchen, and a turret with a spiral staircase to the second floor's three en suite bedrooms.

The 9.64-acre property includes a landscaped granite and bluestone patio, lawns, garden beds, putting green, and four-car garage with studio. $4,995,000. Mike Sweeney and Kate Rooney, Gustave White Sotheby's International Realty, (401) 862-0164.

Bristol

For sale for the first time in 50 years, this carefully preserved 1798 house is close to shops, restaurants, and the harbor. The four-bedroom home features the original flagstone and wide-plank wood flooring, built-in cabinets, beamed ceilings, and eight fireplaces; an updated eat-in kitchen; and a second, detached two-car garage built in the style of the house.

The 2.84-acre wooded property includes lawns, perennial flower gardens, 18th-century stone entry pillars and old fieldstone walls. $1,395,000. Dina Karousos, Gustave White Sotheby's International Realty, (401) 451-6461.

Warwick

This waterside property has direct access to a private sandy beach and boat ramp and is a short walk from the Conimicut Point Recreation Area. The three-bedroom 1947 home has an updated open-plan kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances, a living room with oversize windows offering water views, and an oceanfront owner's suite with floor-to-ceiling windows and skylights.

The double lot includes a front lawn and garden bed and landscaped back patio with firepit off a large, stepped deck. $775,000. Donnie Bennett, Blackstone/Ocean Properties, (401) 269-9615.

South Kingstown

A short walk from Barber Pond, this three-bedroom home is also six minutes' drive from the Yawgoo Valley ski area. The 1997 Japanese-influenced post-and-beam house features custom woodwork throughout, built-in cabinetry, a two-story foyer, a vaulted great room with fireplace, an open chef's kitchen, a walk-out lower level, wraparound porches, and a covered walkway to a carriage house.

On the 2.76-acre wooded lot are a deck, a hot tub, a landscaped stone patio with saltwater swimming pool, and a detached two-car garage. $1,750,000. Ron Phipps, Phipps Realty, (401) 640-7097.

Providence

This 1910 six-bedroom home is walking distance from Brown University. The Colonial-style mansion features the original inlaid wood floors, marble lintels, seven fireplaces, grand staircase, crown molding, and built-ins; a wood-paneled billiard room with bar and ornate fireplace; a gourmet kitchen with scullery and butler's pantry; a primary suite with marble bathroom and library; top-floor staff quarters with study, family room, and kitchen; and lower-level gym, laundry, and workshop.

The corner lot includes lawns, trees, and a two-car garage. $2,785,000. Stella Fitzsimmons, Lila Delman Compass, (401) 639-4455

Barrington

Set on a block running into Haines Memorial State Park, this two-bedroom ranch house is also near a bike path and walking distance from the Providence River. The renovated 1920 home has bamboo floors; updated kitchen with new lighting, cabinets, and quartz counters; remodeled bathroom; and finished basement with bonus room, laundry, electric fireplace, office, and storage.

Outside are a front lawn with garden beds, back deck, patio, yard, and garage with attached sunroom and studio. $485,000. Jodie Jordan, William Raveis Realty, (401) 286-4466.

