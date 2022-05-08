Nepali mountaineer breaks his own world record on Mount Everest

Kami Rita Sherpa makes climbing Mount Everest look easy — as of Saturday, it's something the 52-year-old Nepali mountaineer has done 26 times.

He first set the record for most Mount Everest summits in May 2018 — 22 — and broke that record twice in 2019, NPR reports. The 2020 climbing season was canceled because of COVID-19, and in May 2021, Kami Rita was back at it, summiting the world's tallest peak for the 25th time.

Kami Rita's father, Mingma Tshering Sherpa, was one of the first professional guides to help international climbers summit Mount Everest. As a young teenager, Kami Rita began working as a porter, bringing gear up to Everest's base camp, and his first successful climb was in 1994, he told Guinness World Records.