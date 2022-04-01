Exclusive colleges keep getting more exclusive. So what?

It's getting scary out there if you're a parent hoping that your children will gain admission to a top university. With applications swollen by pandemic deferrals, ever-more intense efforts to enroll black and Hispanic students, relaxed standardized testing requirements, and a backlash against the seamy side of the admissions game, it's harder than ever to get into Yale.

That's causing a minor panic at elite private high schools. It's been a long time since the nation's most famous universities drew primarily from the New England "St. Grottlesex" set. Around the country, though, expensive schools justify their enormous charges with an implied promise, if not outright guarantee that their graduates will be accepted by a "good" college. Even if Yale doesn't work out, Tufts is supposed to be a safe bet.

The problem is that the math doesn't work. Most high-ranking institutions have somewhat increased their class sizes over the last few decades. But the growth has been far slower than the growth of the admission pool, which is now international as well as national. More students are applying for an only slightly larger number of seats.

Looking at the total number of students that enroll each year is misleading, moreover. It's an open secret many of those seats are reserved for athletes in a proliferating variety of sports, donor or public relations prospects, various kinds of diversity, and the children of faculty or staff. At the most selective schools, the number of seats open to "regular" applicants may only be around half of the actual class. Those rejected by the top get pushed down a rung in the academic hierarchy, tightening competition even at what were previously considered safety schools.