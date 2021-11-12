Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Solutions: Crossword and Sudoku - Issue: November 19, 2021

Issue: November 19, 2021

byThe Week Staff
November 12, 2021

CROSSWORD SOLUTION - NOVEMBER 19, 2021

Puzzle.

The Week

SUDOKU SOLUTION - NOVEMBER 19, 2021

Puzzle.

The Week

