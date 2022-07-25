The biggest reveals from Marvel's bombshell Comic-Con panel

Marvel easily won San Diego Comic-Con 2022, revealing its long-term road map and dropping one bombshell surprise after another. Here's everything we learned about the future of the MCU: The next two phases The Marvel Cinematic Universe is divided into "phases," and everything since WandaVision in January 2021 has been part of phase four. But in a massive Comic-Con panel, Marvel stunned fans by laying out release plans all the way through phase six. Skip advert First, a broad overview: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever concludes phase four in November 2022, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania kicks off phase five in February 2023. Phase five then ends with Thunderbolts in July 2024, and Fantastic Four begins phase six in November 2024. Notably, Marvel is speeding through phases quicker than it used to, as phase one lasted four years. Phases four and five will also be the first not to include an Avengers film. But 2025 will more than make up for that. Two 'Avengers' movies in one year Here's where it gets really wild: Phase six will include not one, but two Avengers movies in the same year, a release strategy never attempted by Marvel before. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty hits theaters in May 2025, and then just six months later, Avengers: Secret Wars debuts in November 2025. Just announced in Hall H: Marvel Studios' Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, in theaters May 2, 2025. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/kCxeyYwgN5 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 24, 2022 Just announced in Hall H: Marvel Studios' Avengers: Secret Wars, in theaters November 7, 2025. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/FXQ5ZbzQYl — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 24, 2022 In Loki, Jonathan Majors played a man referred to as He Who Remains, who warns that sinister alternate versions of himself from other timelines are on the way to wreak havoc. One of those variants is Kang the Conqueror, who has been set up as the overarching villain of Marvel's "Multiverse Saga," e.g. phases four through six, filling the role Thanos did in the previous "Infinity Saga." The Avengers will presumably face many different variants of Kang from throughout the multiverse, including one who will be the villain of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.