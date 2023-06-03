'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse': The best Easter eggs, references and cameos you might have missed

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" is a tangled web of so many references, cameos and hidden Easter eggs that even hardcore Marvel fans may struggle to keep up. There are far too many to count and likely plenty yet to be discovered, but below, we've rounded up a few of the best.

Jack Quaid's Peter Parker

"The Boys" star Jack Quaid briefly voices the Peter Parker from Gwen Stacy's world in the opening sequence.

'No Way Home' is referenced

Miguel O'Hara complains about the chaos caused by "Doctor Strange and that little nerd back on Earth-199999," referencing "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Later, when Miguel explains the Spider-Verse to Miles, we see the same sort of branching timelines from the MCU, including in "Loki."

'Spider-Man' PS4 references

Miles' roommate Ganke appears to be playing Insomniac's PlayStation 4 "Spider-Man" game early in the film. Later, this game's Spider-Man appears at the Spider-Society headquarters. After Lyla introduces Miles to video game characters, the PS4 Spider-Man, identified on screen as "Insomniac Spider-Man," asks, "Are you talking to me?"

'Guy in the chair'

Ganke tells Miles he isn't his "guy in the chair," a reversal from when Peter's friend Ned wanted to be his "guy in the chair" in "Spider-Man: Homecoming."

Mrs. Chen

Spot pops into a live-action dimension and encounters ​​Mrs. Chen, the shopkeeper from "Venom."

The power of the multiverse

Spot proclaims he has the "power of the multiverse in the palm of my hand," echoing Doctor Octopus' line from "Spider-Man 2": "The power of the sun in the palm of my hand."

Armadillo

The villain Miles swiftly defeats on the subway tracks is Armadillo, whose genes are combined with an armadillo's genetic material in the comics.

Donald Glover's the Prowler

Donald Glover makes a surprise appearance as the Prowler, likely from the MCU. Glover played Aaron Davis, who references a nephew implied to be Miles Morales, in "Spider-Man: Homecoming," but this is the first time we've seen him in the Prowler costume. The creation of Miles Morales was also inspired in part by a scene from "Community" where Glover wore Spider-Man pajamas, making this a full-circle moment.

Animated Spider-Man cameos

Many versions of Spider-Man from various media make cameos in the film, including the lead of the "Spectacular Spider-Man," who tells Miles, "We know it's hard, but it's the truth." The Uncle Ben from this animated series is also shown.