Brian Walshe charged with murder in disappearance of wife Ana Walshe

Brian Walshe was charged Tuesday with murder in the death of his wife Ana Walshe, a prominent Massachusetts real estate mogul and mother of three who has been missing since the beginning of the year.

"Early in this investigation, the police developed probable cause to believe that [Ana Walshe's] husband, Brian Walshe, age 47, has misled police investigators in material matters important to the search," Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey said. "The continued investigation has now allowed police to obtain an arrest warrant charging Brian Walshe with the murder of his wife."

Morrissey added that additional details on the charges would likely be released during Walshe's upcoming arraignment.

Walshe was first arrested on Jan. 8 for allegedly misleading police during the investigation into the disappearance of his wife. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

According to The New York Times, Ana Walshe was last seen alive at her home in Cohasset, Massachusetts — an affluent suburb of Boston — on New Year's Day. However, she was not reported missing until three days after that, when she did not show up for work at her real estate investment firm.

An affidavit obtained by The Boston Globe alleged that Walshe had lied about his wife's whereabouts on multiple days. Prosecutors additionally said that a search warrant uncovered a bloody knife, and sources told CNN that Walshe had also searched online for ways to dismember a body.

As the search for Ana Walshe continues, her disappearance has sparked national interest, with stories about her appearing on the front pages of numerous outlets.