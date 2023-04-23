NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell steps down over an 'inappropriate relationship'

NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell is leaving his position after an investigation found he had an "inappropriate" workplace relationship, the company's owner, Comcast, announced Sunday.

In a statement, Shell apologized for having an "inappropriate relationship with a woman inn the company" and said he is "truly sorry I let my Comcast and NBCUniversal colleagues down, they are the most talented people in the business and the opportunity to work with them the last 19 years has been a privilege." Shell became CEO in January 2020, after serving as chairman of NBCUniversal Film and Entertainment.

Comcast, which has not named a successor to Shell, said the investigation into his behavior was launched after someone filed a complaint.

In his role as CEO, Shell oversaw Comcast's "sprawling entertainment empire," The New York Times reports, including NBC's news and entertainment television networks, Universal theme parks, and the Peacock streaming service.