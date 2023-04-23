Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell steps down over an 'inappropriate relationship'

byCatherine Garcia
April 23, 2023
Jeff Shell.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell is leaving his position after an investigation found he had an "inappropriate" workplace relationship, the company's owner, Comcast, announced Sunday.

In a statement, Shell apologized for having an "inappropriate relationship with a woman inn the company" and said he is "truly sorry I let my Comcast and NBCUniversal colleagues down, they are the most talented people in the business and the opportunity to work with them the last 19 years has been a privilege." Shell became CEO in January 2020, after serving as chairman of NBCUniversal Film and Entertainment.

Comcast, which has not named a successor to Shell, said the investigation into his behavior was launched after someone filed a complaint.

In his role as CEO, Shell oversaw Comcast's "sprawling entertainment empire," The New York Times reports, including NBC's news and entertainment television networks, Universal theme parks, and the Peacock streaming service.

