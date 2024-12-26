The best tabloid stories of 2024

From AI's applums and bananums to a soft play session for adults who dress as babies, it has been a strange year

An abstract collage of newspaper headlines
It has been another year of bizarre headlines
(Image credit: Sean Gladwell / Getty Images)
By
published

Helping a… hedgehog?

Finding a lifeless hedgehog in the road, a quick-thinking animal lover scooped it up, placed it in a box with some food and rushed it over to her local wildlife hospital. There, it was examined by vets, who immediately identified it as the fluffy bobble from a woolly hat. "I would have immediately known from the weight," said Janet Kotze, of Lower Moss Wood Wildlife Hospital in Knutsford. Still, "bless her, her heart was in the right place".

