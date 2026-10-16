What is the future of CNN under Skydance?

The new company brings CNN under the same umbrella as CBS News

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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The headquarters of CNN in Atlanta, Georgia.
The ‘completion of the merger raises uncomfortable questions about media capture’
(Image credit: Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

With the merger of Paramount and Warner Bros. complete, the amalgamated company, Skydance, now has control of both CNN and CBS News. Some seem happy CNN promised to maintain editorial independence; others worry the network could take the same controversial rightward shift as CBS.

What did the commentators say?

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

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