Tornado in Michigan kills at least 2, injures more than 40

At least 2 people are dead and over 40 are injured after a tornado ripped through Gaylord, Michigan on Friday afternoon. The uncommon and deadly event tore roofs off of buildings, ripped trees from the ground, toppled cars, and downed power lines, authorities said.

"My heart goes out to the families and small businesses impacted by the tornado and severe weather in Gaylord," Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) tweeted in the wake of the news. "To the entire Gaylord community — Michigan is with you. We will do what it takes to rebuild." Whitmer also declared a state of emergency in Ostego County.

Gaylord is located about 60 miles east of Traverse City in Michigan's Lower Peninsula, per CNN. Officials have said the storm caused "catastrophic" damages.

"It took out an insane amount of buildings and just jeopardized so many lives," Jordan Awrey, a Gaylord city council member, told CNN. "The town is devastated."