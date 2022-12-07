Aaron Judge, Yankees reportedly strike 9-year, $360 million deal

Star member of the New York Yankees Aaron Judge will allegedly stay with the team on a nine-year, $360 million contract, multiple outlets report Wednesday.

The MVP will earn $40 million per season, which is "the highest average annual payout for a position player," writes The Associated Press, per a source familiar with the matter.

News of the reported agreement arrives after what ESPN describes as "one of the greatest seasons in baseball history," when Judge hit a historic 62 home runs and surpassed the record set by Roger Maris over 50 years ago. It also comes one day after rumors of a "done deal" with the San Francisco Giants, who Judge visited last month, Fox News adds. (The San Diego Padres are said to have made a late-in-the-game push, as well, though it is believed the team never got to make a formal offer.) Now, however, the outfielder looks set to stay in pinstripes for the remainder of his career.

Judge, 30, initially declined the Yankees' seven-year, $213.5 million offer just hours before opening day in April, AP notes. He is now walking away from the negotiating table with a gain of $146.5 million "and an extra two guaranteed seasons."