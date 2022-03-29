Flash and Fantastic Beasts star Ezra Miller arrested in Hawaii for alleged disorderly conduct in a bar

Police in Hilo, Hawaii, arrested actor Ezra Miller early Monday and charged him with disorderly conduct and harassment after incidents at a bar, police said. Miller, who stars as the titular character in the upcoming DC movie The Flash and in April's Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, paid $500 in bail and was released.

3-28-22 Vermont Visitor Arrested for Disorderly Conduct and Harassment in Hilo https://t.co/12RMQ3eckH — Hawaii Police Department (Official Site) (@Hawaii_Police) March 29, 2022

Police responded to reports of a disorderly patron at a bar just after midnight on Monday, and "during the course of their investigation, police determined that the man, later identified as Ezra Miller, became agitated while patrons at the bar began singing karaoke," the police department said in a press release. "Miller began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke (disorderly conduct offense) and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts (harassment offense). The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times to no avail."

Miller, who made headlines in January for appearing to threaten a local North Carolina chapter of the Ku Klux Klan, had a previous altercation at a bar in Iceland in 2020. In a video posted to social media, Miller appears to grab a woman around the throat and throw her to the ground. Miller's arrest in Hawaii "comes at an inopportune time for Warner Bros.," as Miller "plays a key role" in the new Fantastic Beasts movie, Variety reports. Warner Bros. already replaced Johnny Depp in the movie after he lost a libel case against a British tabloid that called him a "wife beater" for allegedly abusing his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Depp denies the allegations. Miller has not yet commented on his arrest.