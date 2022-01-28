The Flash star Ezra Miller appears to threaten the Ku Klux Klan in cryptic video: 'Look, if y'all wanna die...'

Actor Ezra Miller has uploaded a cryptic video appearing to threaten the Ku Klux Klan without any context.

The star of the Fantastic Beasts films and DC's upcoming superhero movie The Flash in an Instagram video is shown driving while delivering what Miller describes as a message to the Beulaville chapter of the North Carolina Ku Klux Klan.

"Look, if y'all wanna die, I suggest just killing yourselves with your own guns," Miller says. "Okay? Otherwise, keep doing exactly what you're doing right now, and you know what I'm talking about, and then we'll do it for you, if that's really what you want. Okay, talk to you soon, okay?"

Miller does not say in the video whether anything in particular prompted the message and doesn't explain why it's being addressed specifically to the apparent Beulaville KKK chapter. In the caption, the actor urges followers to "please disseminate" the video, writing, "This is not a joke and even though I do recognize myself to be a clown please trust me and take this seriously. Let's save some [lives] now ok babies?" Some of Miller's followers expressed confusion over the video, with one user commenting, "Are you okay? Are you literally in danger I'm not even being sarcastic when I ask this."

Miller, who played The Flash in DC's Justice League and reprises the role in the solo The Flash film this November, previously made headlines in 2020 after a video appeared to show them choking a woman at a bar. No charges were ever filed, and Miller has not discussed the incident.