Black Adam: What that big cameo means for the future of DC

A major DC character returns in the credits scene of Black Adam, and with it comes significant ramifications for the franchise's future. Here's what you need to know: What happens in the 'Black Adam' credits scene? Warning: Major spoilers ahead: Superman returns! Dwayne Johnson plays the titular antihero in DC's Black Adam, a project that has been in the works for more than a decade. But the film's most talked about moment involves an entirely different character: Henry Cavill's Superman, who makes his triumphant return after a five-year absence. Skip advert In the film's mid-credits scene, Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) warns Black Adam not to step foot outside Khandaq, which he has agreed to protect. He brushes her off, declaring there's "no one on this planet that can stop me," so Waller shoots back that she can send in people who "aren't from this planet." And she does just that: A figure slowly emerges into the foreground, and it's Cavill's Superman. "It's been a while since anyone's made the world this nervous," Superman says. "Black Adam, we need to talk." Cavill's appearance comes as a surprise considering it once seemed like his time in the DC universe was over. Well, it comes as a surprise to anyone who didn't watch Johnson's Black Adam interviews, during which he essentially outright spoiled the cameo. Either way, this is Cavill's first time back as Superman since 2017's Justice League, not counting Zack Snyder's 2021 director's cut of that film. Is Henry Cavill back as Superman for good? Nothing has been confirmed, but it sure looks like it. The film, for one, sets the stage for Black Adam and Superman to fight, which has happened multiple times in the comics. When asked by CinemaBlend if the plan is for a Black Adam and Superman showdown, Johnson said, "Absolutely. That is the whole point of this, man."

So fans were getting mixed messages and were left frustrated and confused about why DC's marquee character was missing in action for years with no information about his future. Was Cavill in, or was he out? Is Superman being recast, or is he not? After years of uncertainty, Black Adam finally confirms Cavill is back in. The significance of this goes beyond one actor, though. Cavill's appearance is an example of DC doubling down on elements of the universe created by director Zack Snyder, which some speculated would be slowly wiped away. Snyder is the one who started the DC Extended Universe — DC's shared universe of films and its answer to the Marvel Cinematic Universe — with 2013's Man of Steel. He followed it up with 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which introduced Ben Affleck's Batman and Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, and 2017's Justice League. But the latter two films were both poorly reviewed, and Justice League was a box office disappointment. After the failure of Justice League, it seemed like DC might try to distance itself from the Snyder brand going forward, and while Snyder had plans for further DC films like a Justice League sequel, he was never brought back. (Snyder left Justice League during the production and reshoots were overseen by Joss Whedon, so his fans blame Whedon for the film's failure and praised Snyder's 2021 director's cut.) Skip advert As of 2022, new films like Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods still exist in the same continuity as the Snyder movies, though DC has de-emphasized connections or crossovers between the films since Justice League. But 2023 sees the release of The Flash, and based on the comics, fans have speculated DC could use that film as an opportunity for a reboot. The storyline involves The Flash traveling through time, so he could, for example, return to his timeline at the end of the movie to find Superman now looks like another actor. After WarnerMedia and Discovery merged in 2022, DC came under new ownership, and Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav announced a 10-year plan for DC would be developed. It was also reported that Zaslav, who controversially scrapped a nearly completed Batgirl movie, was searching for a new producer to oversee the franchise, similar to what Marvel has in Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. So this fueled speculation that the Snyder universe's days could be numbered and that Zaslav and the new head of DC might want to restart the franchise with a full reboot. But Cavill's presence in Black Adam seems to suggest that's not the plan, as also evidenced by the fact that Ben Affleck is returning as Batman in both The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (the latter notably scheduled for release after The Flash, suggesting Affleck's Batman may still exist after a possible timeline reset). Snyder's fans successfully lobbied for Warner Bros. to release a director's cut of Justice League dubbed the Snyder Cut, so could that enthusiasm have convinced Warner Bros. that Snyder's cast shouldn't be abandoned entirely? Skip advert