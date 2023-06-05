The return of MoviePass: Everything we know

After a spectacular collapse that included securities fraud charges against its CEO, MoviePass has officially returned. A relaunched version of the movie subscription service has been in beta since last year, but it was made available nationwide for Memorial Day weekend. Like before, subscribers pay a monthly fee in exchange for a card that can be used to purchase movie tickets, but there are a few key differences between the new version and the old one.

How does the new MoviePass compare to the old one?

MoviePass has been around since 2011, but it exploded in popularity in 2017 thanks to an offer that seemed too good to be true: For just $9.95 a month, users could see one movie in theaters every day.

It sounded financially unsustainable, and it was — the service instituted restrictions before eventually collapsing, and parent company Helios and Matheson Analytics filed for bankruptcy in 2020.

That $10 one-movie-a-day offer is gone with the new version of MoviePass. Instead, subscribers now receive a certain number of credits per month depending on the plan they sign up for, and these credits can be exchanged for movie tickets. But "a movie's credit value will vary based on demand and factors like time of day" and "day of the week," according to MoviePass' website.

What are the new MoviePass plans?

MoviePass now offers four plans ranging from $10 to $40 a month.

The basic plan is $10 a month for 34 credits. MoviePass estimates this works out to about one to three movies a month, depending on when you see them. To get three movies out of the basic plan, for example, you may need to opt for earlier showtimes. The standard plan is $20 a month for 72 credits, or between three and seven movies. The premium plan is $30 for 113 credits, or between five and 11 movies, while the pro plan is $40 for 640 credits, or about 30 movies. The pro plan comes closest to the 2017-18 era of MoviePass — the movie-a-day package — but it's now much more expensive.