11 albums we can't wait to stream this summer

Summer is right around the corner — what are you doing if not prepping your playlists? Below, we've rounded up 11 newly-releasing albums sure to spice up your Spotify shuffle just in time for BBQ season: Killer Mike: 'Michael' (June 16) If Run the Jewels is the X-Men, "Michael," Killer Mike's first solo project in 12 years, is his "Logan," the rapper said. Coming in hot at 14 tracks, this new LP is effectively the rapper's "origin story" and his "most autobiographical and independent" project to date (into which he poured $500,000 of his own money). On the single "Motherless," he tackles the loss of his mother, whom he describes as a "bad ass Black girl from Atlanta"; and "on "Don't Let the Devil," he gets high and urges listeners to avoid temptation. The album is out now. Big Freedia: 'Central City' (June 23) Odds are you've already heard Big Freedia's voice in a song or two (Beyonce sampled her track "Explode" in "Break My Soul," for instance). But on June 23, you'll have a chance to check out "Central City," the New Orleans bounce artist's newest solo project and her first full-length work since 2014's "Just Be Free," per Variety. "Bounce has been through many iterations — from Triggerman to Sissy to Cash Money Bounce — but my new album is something I call Bigga Bounce," Freedia said of the album. "Welcome to Central City, y'all, where I pay homage to my city, my roots, hip-hop, and to the art of creating a new sound." Coi Leray: 'Coi' (June 23) There's no denying it — rapper Coi Leray is having a big, big moment. Her songs "Players" and "TWINNEM" are dominating TikTok; she's penning features for pop stars left and right; and her sophomore album, the self-titled "Coi" is out June 23. On "Trendsetter," Leray's debut, "you'll notice there's a lot of pain," she told Interview Magazine in June. "It was a big Coi hate train at one point," but "[now] it's giving, 'f--k everything.'" This new album is "all about me and my happiness and my story because I've been recording and it's been great times, great vibes."

Singles "Bops" and "My Body" are out now. Kim Petras: 'Feed the Beast' (June 23) Looking to dance this summer? Kim Petras' "Feed the Beast," out June 23, will surely scratch that itch. The German popstar's long-awaited debut will feature previously-released singles "Alone," "Brrr," and the Grammy Award-winning "Unholy," on which Petras collaborated with friend and peer, Sam Smith. Believe it or not, this highly-anticipated drop has been in the works for quite some time. In fact, the star's planned debut, rumored to have been titled "Problématique," was unfortunately "scrapped last summer after enduring a series of leaks," Rolling Stone reported, though Petras seems to believe it was for the best. "That original album got me through the pandemic," she told Billboard last year. "But I also realized in that process that I was just doing what I always do; I was writing escapist pop songs about wanting to get away from everything. It was, once again, 'The world is ending, let's party.' I love that, but I'm at a different place now." "Alone (feat. Nicki Minaj)" is out now. Kelly Clarkson: 'chemistry' (June 23) Get ready Kelly fans — America's idol will return June 23 with her first album of entirely original music since 2017. In a September 2022 interview, Clarkson told Variety that "chemistry" was inspired by her brutal divorce and legal battle with her now ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. "I literally wrote most of these [songs] almost two years ago," she said. "... [T]here's everything on the album. It's almost like the arc of a relationship, because the beginning is so beautiful and so sweet, and then it evolves. And sometimes it doesn't evolve how you want." Lead singles "me" and "mine," which were released simultaneously because "I didn't want to release just one song to represent an entire album, or relationship," the singer wrote on Instagram, are out now. The Japanese House: 'In the End It Always Does' (June 30) Fall wistfully into July with "In the End It Always Does," the forthcoming album from indie-alt songstress Amber Bain, known by her stage name, The Japanese House. If the rest of the album is anything like its lead single "Boyhood," or the yearning follow-up, "Sad to Breathe," expect a crop of delightfully soft and sweet acoustic love songs, vocally layered in Bain's trademark style. Detail-oriented listeners might even find a few surprise collaborators among the shoegaze-y melodies. Lucinda Williams: 'Stories From a Rock n Roll Heart' (June 30) It would be an affront to both country and rock music to neglect the forthcoming "Stories From a Rock n Roll Heart," the 15th studio album from trailblazing singer-songwriter Lucinda Williams, back on the music scene after suffering a stroke in 2020. Listeners can prepare for a little who's who of Americana — Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band's Patti Scialfa join Williams on tracks "New York Comeback" and "Rock n Roll Heart," while Angel Olsen, Margo Price and other genre heavyweights feature elsewhere on the album, per Pitchfork.