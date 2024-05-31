Concert tours to see this summer

After months of iffy weather across much of the globe, summer is nearly here in North America. And, lucky for its residents, many standout artists are looking to take advantage of the sunshine with some live tours.

Alanis Morissette

One of Canada's most well-known musical exports is hitting the road again. Alanis Morissette will navigate venues across the United States during her "Triple Moon Tour," which will feature 33 dates running from June to August. Morissette will not go it alone, though, as she will be accompanied on stage by Joan Jett and the Blackhearts alongside singer Morgan Wade. Morissette released her tenth LP in 2022, but the "Triple Moon Tour" will mostly be in tribute to the 25th anniversary of her fourth studio album, "Supposed Former Infatuation Junkie," which was released to critical acclaim in 1998.

Jason Mraz

While "Family Guy" may have once described him as "just some guy with a hat," singer Jason Mraz is the recipient of two Grammy Awards and remains one of the most popular guitarists and singers of the last decade. Beginning in June, Mraz will venture on his "Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride Summer 2024," with shows in more than 25 locations in the United States and Canada through August. The artist behind the hit single "I'm Yours" named his upcoming tour after his 2023 LP of the same name, his eighth studio album overall and his first in three years.

Chicago/Earth, Wind & Fire

Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire, two of the most popular bands of the 1970s, are combining for a mega-concert journey, the "Heart & Soul Tour," from July to September. Each leg of the tour will feature the "timeless music of Chicago and the iconic catalog of Earth, Wind & Fire," according to the band's website, and will "culminate in an encore performance with both bands on stage together." This timeless music will likely feature hits from both groups, including iconic soul soundtracks like "September" and "Shining Star" from Earth Wind & Fire, and rock ballads like "You're the Inspiration" from Chicago. Combined, both groups have won 11 Grammy Awards and sold more than 200 million albums.

Melissa Etheridge/Jewel

Singer Melissa Etheridge has won dozens of accolades and played thousands of venues over her decades-long career, and now she is getting ready to head back on the road. She is teaming with singer Jewel to launch the duo's summer 2024 tour. The tour covers the majority of the summer and runs from July to the beginning of October, with locations throughout the United States and Canada. Etheridge, perhaps best known for her 1993 single "Come to My Window," last released a studio album in 2021, but does not appear anywhere near the end of her journey.

Mannequin Pussy

Philly's punk rock icons are returning to the stage with a new tour. Mannequin Pussy will be embarking on their "I Got Heaven Tour" throughout July and August; the group will begin with shows in the U.K. and Europe before heading home to the United States and Canada, where they will play a series of shows before crisscrossing back to Europe again. Mannequin Pussy's music is "built on big emotions and inside jokes," said The New York Times, and the group is touring to promote their most recent studio album and fourth LP, "I Got Heaven," which was released earlier this year.

Foo Fighters

Dave Grohl and his band the Foo Fighters will be traveling down a sonic highway when they embark on their "Everything or Nothing at All Tour" in July and August. The tour comes a year after the group released their 11th LP, "But Here We Are," dedicated to both Grohl's mother Virginia and deceased band member Taylor Hawkins. The Foo Fighters will be playing shows in Manchester, Glasgow, London and other cities in the United Kingdom before playing a series of concerts in the United States. Once in America, the group, which was born out of the iconic 1990s grunge band Nirvana, will play 14 shows in 11 different cities.

Phish

Undoubtedly one of the most unique bands on this list, the psychedelic rock group Phish has formed one of the most loyal followings in music over a 40-year career (Drew Carey "talked to God" after seeing them, the television host said on X). Now, Phish will grace the stage again with their summer 2024 tour in the United States, which will run from July to the beginning of September and will coincide with the release of their 16th LP, "Evolve," set to drop on July 12. This will mark the group's first official studio album in four years, though they did release a 2022 album under a different name.

Green Day

Green Day released their 14th studio album, "Saviors," earlier this year, and they are not wasting any time promoting it. The punk rock icons are venturing on a concert tour of the same name from July 19 to Sept. 28. The band will play their popular LPs "Dookie" and "American Idiot" in their entirety, and it is very much a global endeavor: Green Day will play venues in Spain, France, Germany, the U.K., Austria and more before crossing the pond to play shows across the United States and Canada. The band is keeping busy now, as they recently headlined a UN-backed climate concert in San Francisco.

Kings of Leon

Many of the biggest names touring this summer are rock bands, and Kings of Leon are no exception. The Nashville-based group will head out on a summer 2024 tour from August to mid-October, beginning in European destinations such as the U.K., Austria, Ireland and France before playing 27 cities in the United States and Canada. The tour will be supporting Kings of Leon's ninth studio album, "Can We Please Have Fun," which was released this past February. Notably, this is the band's first album to not be released via their original recording label, RCA.

Usher

You can usher in the end of the summer on a high note by seeing one of the most notable R&B singers of all time, as Usher is embarking on his "Past Present Future" tour beginning at the end of August. The singer is riding high after a notable performance in February at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, the city where Usher also held multiple residencies totaling 100 shows. Usher will tour cities throughout the United States on his concert venture and is planning on touring Europe throughout 2025. His ninth LP, "Coming Home," was released to coincide with his Super Bowl performance.