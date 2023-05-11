The numbers you need to know to understand the debt ceiling fight

Many a childhood math teacher has asserted with total confidence that their young students would need to understand some complex theory of algebra or geometry as an adult. Even so, there is a significant chance you have since grown up and largely forgotten those same math skills that were allegedly going to be so very crucial.

If that scenario sounds familiar, take heart in knowing that your math teacher wasn't entirely mistaken; there are still scenarios in which your childhood grasp of numbers can indeed help make sense of our complicated world.

Take, for instance, the looming debt ceiling crisis, as the United States rapidly approaches a point where it will be statutorily unable to pay back its existing loans. Although the mechanics of the federal budget are complex, the intensifying negotiations between President Biden's administration and the GOP-controlled House fundamentally boil down to a question of numbers. Here are the key figures to keep in mind as lawmakers haggle over the possibility that America could default on its loans for the first time in history.

31.4 trillion

Currently, the United States' standing debt limit is $31.4 trillion dollars, an amount set by Congress in 2021 when it raised the previous limit by $2.5 trillion. Crucially, this figure represents the amount of money the U.S. government can borrow to pay back preexisting loans — not take out new ones. The country actually hit the debt ceiling in mid-January, but has so far been able to continue paying its loans thanks in part to what's known as "extraordinary measures" enacted by the Treasury Department to help put off an actual default. Once those measures are exhausted, however, the country will be forced to default on its current loans, triggering an economic catastrophe.

6/1

Of all the questions surrounding the debt limit, perhaps the most pressing is pinning down the "x-date" of when, exactly, the country would enter default — it's a tricky time frame to figure out "as federal receipts and outlays are inherently variable," but could potentially come "as early as June 1, if Congress does not raise or suspend the debt limit before that time," according to Treasury Sec. Janet Yellen.

78

That's how many times Congress has voted to raise the debt ceiling since 1960, nearly twice as often under Republican administrations (49) as under Democratic ones (29). Until relatively recently, the process of raising the debt limit was fairly straightforward, bearing little resemblance to the high-stakes political brinksmanship that's come to define debt limit fights since...

2011

This is the last time a major debt ceiling fight came close to derailing the entire U.S. economy. Then, as now, congressional Republicans and a Democratic White House were unable to reach a legislative agreement in the months leading up to the debt limit breach, before finally passing the Budget Control Act of 2011 with just 72 hours to spare. To give a sense of just how dangerous even risking a breach can be, Standard and Poor's — one of the credit services that oversees national credit ratings — didn't wait for the limit to be passed before downgrading the country's AAA ranking to AA+ the month before an agreement was finally struck. That downgrade in turn led to what was at the time the biggest stock market drop since the Great Recession of 2008. And again, all this happened before the limit was breached.

14 - 4

In early May, President Biden (who has repeatedly demanded a "clean" debt limit raise) confirmed to reporters that he'd begun "considering the 14th Amendment" if House Republicans continued to demand widespread spending cuts as their baseline negotiation position for raising the debt ceiling. Biden was specifically referring to invoking the 14th Amendment's fourth clause, which states: "The validity of the public debt of the United States, authorized by law, including debts incurred for payment of pensions and bounties for services in suppressing insurrection or rebellion, shall not be questioned."