Why are lobbyists trying to kill Trump's 'revenge tax'?

It's being called President Donald Trump's "revenge tax." The GOP budget bill currently stuck in the Senate would create a new levy of up to 20% for some foreign companies operating in the U.S., a move critics say would deter foreign investment at a critical moment in American economic history.

Why is the provision called a "revenge" tax? Because it would be used to "punish companies based in countries that try to collect new taxes from American firms," said The New York Times. That includes nations that levy a 15% "global minimum tax" under an international agreement the Biden administration helped broker in 2021, as well as countries that tax digital services provided by U.S. tech companies. But foreign companies might decide not to put their money into America if it means they might run afoul of the revenge tax. That "directly contradicts the president's investment vision" of bringing jobs and manufacturing back to America, said Jonathan Samford, the CEO of the Global Business Alliance. Business lobbyists are in a "scramble" to kill the tax, said the Times.

