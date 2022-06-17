Golden State Warriors beat Boston Celtics to claim 4th NBA title in 8 years

Boston has had a very good 21st century when it comes to pro football and baseball. But the city's aspiration to get a second NBA championship since the 1980s fell short at Boston's TD Garden on Thursday night as the Golden State Warriors beat the Celtics in Game 6 of the finals, 103-90, to win the 2022 NBA title. This is the fourth NBA championship for the Warriors in eight years, and it caps a comeback from a series of seasons lost to injury and personnel changes.

Thursday's victory was a team effort, with five Warriors scoring in double digits and all starting players making at least two 3-pointers. But Steph Curry led the team with 34 points — his fifth 30-plus game of the series — and six 3-pointers, earning him the title of Finals MVP. "We've had so many great players," said coach Steve Kerr, "but Steph, ultimately, is why this run happens."

Four Warriors — Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andre Iguodala — were also part of the team when it won championships in 2015, 2017, and 2018. This is the seventh NBA title for Golden State. The Celtics have won 17, an NBA record they still hold alongside the Los Angeles Lakers.