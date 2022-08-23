New York's new Nazi stolen art law, explained

Some art displayed in New York museums will now come with a metaphorical swastika attached.

Under a new state law, museums in New York are now required to display signs alongside pre-1945 artworks "that are known to have been stolen or forcibly sold under Nazi rule," Julianne McShane reports for NBC News. Those works must also be listed with the Art Loss Register, a database of "lost, stolen and looted art."

Advocates for the new law say it will help preserve the memory of the Holocaust at a moment when the last survivors are passing from the scene. "With the history of the Holocaust being so important to pass on to the next generation, it's vital that we be transparent and ensure that anyone viewing artwork stolen by the Nazis understand where it came from and its role in history," said state Senator Anna M. Kaplan (D). How did Nazi-looted art end up in American museums? Here's everything you need to know.

Why and how did Nazis steal art from Europe's Jews?

The Nazis were greedy, for starters, but the story is rooted — of course — in their brutal anti-Semitism. "The looting was not only designed to enrich the Third Reich but also integral to the Holocaust's goal of eliminating all vestiges of Jewish identity and culture," Stuart E. Eizenstat wrote in 2019 for The Washington Post.

Not all the art was stolen in the usual fashion. Instead, Jews under the Nazi regime were first "encouraged" and then ultimately forced to sell their assets — including their businesses — to non-Jews under a process known as Aryanization. Art ended up being among the major assets that were forcibly sold. "Jews owned many of the well-known art houses, and some were art dealers," Anne Rothfield wrote in 2002 for Prologue Magazine. While some of the art went into the hands of private buyers, much of it was sold to buyers in neutral countries "to raise capital for purchasing additional art pieces and to purchase materials for the Nazi war machine."