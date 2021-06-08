Chris Harrison will not return to Bachelor franchise after racism controversy

Chris Harrison is officially leaving the Bachelor franchise.

On Monday night, season 17 of The Bachelorette premiered without long-time host Harrison, and Deadline reports he's now gone for good.

Harrison has been host of the franchise and spin-offs since 2002, but he "stepped aside" from his duties earlier this year after he defended contestant Rachael Kirkconnell's decision to attend antebellum South-themed party in an interview with the first Black Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay. Harrison later apologized and, speaking on Good Morning America in March, declared, "I plan to be back. I want to be back."

But there was no sign of his return as ABC tapped former Bachelorette leads Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe to host season 17, and super-fan David Spade for Bachelor in Paradise. A public agreement is expected to be made Tuesday, per Deadline. It's unclear who will permanently take over the hosting gig.

Harrison is set to receive an eight-figure payoff after back-and-forth between ABC and Harrison's lawyer, who allegedly threatened to expose "a swath of The Bachelor's alleged dirty laundry," Deadline reports.

After 19 years, there's no final rose for Chris Harrison.