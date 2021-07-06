Britney Spears' manager resigns after 25 years

Britney Spears' manager has resigned amid her ongoing conservatorship battle, revealing the singer has been looking "to officially retire."

Larry Rudolph, who has served as Spears' manager for 25 years, announced his resignation in a letter to the pop star's co-conservators, Deadline reported.

"As her manager, I believe it is in Britney's best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed," Rudolph wrote.

Rudolph said in the letter that he last communicated with Spears more than two years ago, "at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus." But he added, "Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire."

This comes in the wake of Spears' bombshell court testimony, during which she spoke out against the "abusive" conservatorship she has been under since 2008. Bessemer Trust, the wealth management firm that was appointed as co-conservator of her estate, subsequently asked to withdraw, citing her testimony and saying it "respects her wishes."

Spears has been seeking to have her father removed from the conservatorship, and her attorney said last year that she "will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career." During her recent court appearance, she said she wants to "end the conservatorship without having to be evaluated," telling a judge, "I just want my life back. And it's been 13 years. And it's enough."