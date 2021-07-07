Rudy Giuliani is now suspended from practicing law in D.C., too

The D.C. Court of Appeals on Wednesday temporarily suspended Rudy Giuliani from practicing law in Washington.

In June, Giuliani was temporarily suspended from practicing law in New York state, with a committee of judges ruling that he made "false and misleading statements" while trying to overturn the November election results in favor of former President Donald Trump, including claiming that dead people voted in Michigan and minors cast ballots in Georgia. There will be a full disciplinary hearing to determine whether the suspension should become permanent, which could take several years and end with Giuliani losing his law license entirely.

The New York ruling triggered the disciplinary counsel in D.C. to recommend suspending Giuliani's license in Washington. Giuliani's license in D.C. is inactive, and with Wednesday's ruling, he is not eligible to make a formal request and pay dues in order to become active again, The Washington Post reports. While a person does not have to hold a license in D.C. in order to practice in federal court, they do have to be an active member in good standing of a state bar association.

Retired judges John Leventhal and Barry Kamins are representing Giuliani in New York, and they said after last month's suspension they're certain once the "issues are explored at a hearing," Giuliani will be "reinstated as a valued member of the legal profession that he has served so well in his many capacities for so many years."