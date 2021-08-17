Broadway star says she withdrew from show that required proof of vaccination

Broadway star Laura Osnes, known for her performances in shows like Cinderella, has confirmed she's no longer participating in an upcoming benefit concert after refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Tony-nominated actress responded on Instagram to a recent report in Page Six that she was fired from a planned one-night production of Crazy For You in East Hampton because she won't get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Osnes denied being fired and instead claimed she withdrew after learning performers would need to provide proof of vaccination, "as I have not yet gotten the vaccine." She went on to double down on this "personal" decision not to get vaccinated, baselessly suggesting there's reason not to be "confident" in the vaccines.

"I stand by the decision my husband and I, with input from our physician, have made for ourselves, our family planning, and our future," she writes. "There is so much that is still unknown. Someday, perhaps we will feel more confident in the research to consider a different position."

Osnes drew criticism for her stance against COVID-19 vaccines, which have been shown to be safe and effective, with Outer Critics Circle President David Gordon encouraging followers to report her "screed" to Instagram for "perpetuating false information about the COVID vaccine."

A representative for Guild Hall, where the show is being held, previously told Page Six that it has a policy that "performers have the option to provide proof of full vaccination or a recent negative COVID test result," though Osnes claims she wasn't given the option to provide a negative test result. She also asserted that her exit from the show was a "drama-free and discrete transition."