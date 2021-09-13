Jennifer Aniston dismisses 'bizarre' rumors about her dating 'my brother' David Schwimmer

Jennifer Aniston found those rumors that she's dating David Schwimmer "bizarre" — though also somewhat understandable.

The actress spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the rumors that emerged in August that she and her Friends co-star Schwimmer were dating after they revealed past feelings for each other during the show's reunion special.

"That was bizarre," Aniston said. "I could not believe that, actually. Like, really? That's my brother."

The Ross and Rachel stars dropped the bombshell during the HBO Max Friends reunion that they were "crushing hard on each other" during the series, though Schwimmer said they "never crossed that boundary" because they were both always in a relationship. A rumor subsequently emerged that they might actually be dating all these years later, with Closer reporting that they "have been growing close again" since the reunion. But Schwimmer's representative quickly denied that they were together.

As "bizarre" as Aniston found these false rumors, though, she also told Entertainment Tonight she gets why fans latched onto them.

"I understand it, though," Aniston said. "It just shows you how hopeful people are for fantasies, for dreams to come true."