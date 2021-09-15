Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney slams FBI during Larry Nassar hearing for allowing 'a child molester to go free'

Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney did not mince words during her striking testimony for the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, ripping into the FBI for mishandling reports of abuse at the hands of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, and thus allowing "a child molester to go free for more than a year."

"By not taking immediate action from my report, [the FBI] allowed a child molester to go free for more than a year," Maroney declared. "This inaction directly allowed Nassar's abuse to continue. What is the point of reporting abuse if our own FBI agents are going to take it upon themselves to bury that report in a drawer?"

"What is the point of reporting abuse if our own FBI agents are going to take it upon themselves to bury that report in a drawer," McKayla Maroney says on the FBI's handling of the Larry Nassar investigation. "They had legal, legitimate evidence of child abuse and did nothing." pic.twitter.com/0sDHdLMj4E — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 15, 2021

The focus of Wednesday's hearing was on the FBI's botched investigation into the now-convicted Nassar, who was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison following similar accounts from more than 150 women and girls, CNN reports.

"They had legal, legitimate evidence of child abuse and did nothing," Maroney continued. She said the FBI agents at fault committed an "obvious crime" and falsified her statement, "yet no recourse has been taken against them."

In stunning testimony before Senate Judiciary Committee detailing her sexual abuse by Larry Nassar and failures of the FBI to take her seriously, McKayla Maroney demands to know why Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco isn’t present at the hearing — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) September 15, 2021

Maroney then went on to slam the Department of Justice for failing to punish and hold accountable the culpable agents. "I am tired of waiting for people to do the right thing. Because my abuse was enough, and we deserve justice."