Michael K. Williams died of an accidental drug overdose, medical examiner says

Michael K. Williams, the actor best known for his performances on The Wire and Boardwalk Empire, died this month from an accidental drug overdose, New York City's medical examiner has determined.

The city medical examiner announced Friday that the actor's cause of death was "acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine," The New York Times reports. His death was ruled accidental, according to Deadline.

Williams, who famously portrayed Omar Little on HBO's The Wire, was found dead in his New York apartment on Sept. 6. He was 54. At the time, Page Six reported that drug paraphernalia was found there.

In addition to his role on The Wire, Williams also starred as Chalky White on HBO's Boardwalk Empire and appeared in shows including When They See Us and Lovecraft Country. The latter HBO series earned him a nomination at this year's Emmys for best supporting actor in a drama series, and while presenting the award, Kerry Washington paid tribute to the late actor.

"Michael was a brilliantly talented actor and a generous human being, who has left us far too soon," Washington said. "Michael, I know you're here because you wouldn't miss this. Your excellence, your artistry, will endure. We love you."

The Crown star Tobias Menzies ultimately won this Emmy, and he dedicated it Williams, tweeting, "His performance as Omar in The Wire is one of the great screen performances, he will be deeply missed."