Fox News contributor complains about new Superman being bisexual, suggests he'll get 'a venereal disease'

A Fox News contributor appeared to stun host Laura Ingraham on Monday after complaining about DC's bisexual Superman by suggesting he may get a venereal disease.

DC Comics revealed Monday that its new Superman, Clark Kent's son ​​Jon Kent, will come out as bisexual in an upcoming issue, and Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo clearly wasn't happy about it, per Insider. On Ingraham's Fox show, he complained about comic books "sexualizing" superheroes and demanded to know "nothing about" their sexuality, recalling being a fan of Batman, Superman, and Spider-Man as a kid — all characters who have been in heterosexual relationships.

"I loved those heroes," Arroyo said. "We just wanted them to get the bad guys, not a venereal disease."

Ingraham looked taken aback by this comment, though she still did seem to agree with his thesis. "Kids have to just be kids," she said. "Just let them be children. Just let them be children."

The Superman who was revealed as bisexual by DC this week notably isn't Clark Kent, but rather his son, who has taken over the Superman mantle. Writer Tom Taylor told The New York Times, "The idea of replacing Clark Kent with another straight white savior felt like a missed opportunity."

Wendy Rogers, an Arizona state senator, previously drew mockery on Monday for her criticism of DC's reveal; appearing unaware of the fact that this new Superman isn't Clark Kent, she misspelled Kent's love interest in a tweet that declared, "Superman loves Louis Lane. Period." Meanwhile, Ohio Republican Senate candidate Josh Mandel claimed the existence of a bisexual Superman is evidence that "they are literally trying to destroy America."